Gradient Investments LLC Has $11.01 Million Stock Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Gradient Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 19.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,351 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $11,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AMP traded up $4.91 on Friday, reaching $247.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 716,490. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.69 and a 52-week high of $249.67. The company has a market cap of $28.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $232.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.09. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 33.79%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is currently 25.84%.

AMP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $220.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $215.09.

In related news, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 2,055 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.20, for a total transaction of $450,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,851,992. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 9,500 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.22, for a total transaction of $2,044,590.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,599,984.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 87,932 shares of company stock valued at $18,164,517. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.