Gradient Investments LLC Has $11.19 Million Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 66.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,074 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,337 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $11,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new position in PayPal in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 646.7% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PYPL shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on PayPal from $306.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Atlantic Securities cut PayPal from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $282.00 price objective (up from $235.00) on shares of PayPal in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $297.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. PayPal has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.00.

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.33, for a total transaction of $1,081,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,200,608.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 1,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.11, for a total value of $310,014.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,961 shares in the company, valued at $22,056,524.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 247,350 shares of company stock worth $65,644,738 in the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PYPL stock traded up $3.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $265.98. The stock had a trading volume of 194,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,115,250. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $250.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $234.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $312.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.97, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.00 and a twelve month high of $309.14.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

