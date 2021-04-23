Gradient Investments LLC Has $11.24 Million Stock Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 64.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,205 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 22,851 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $11,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IQV. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in IQVIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 87.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IQV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of IQVIA from $218.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of IQVIA from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $197.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. IQVIA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.12.

Shares of NYSE:IQV traded up $5.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $231.45. 33,758 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 920,082. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 253.40, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $196.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.01 and a twelve month high of $235.51.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 18.03%. IQVIA’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. Analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

