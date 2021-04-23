Gradient Investments LLC Has $11.43 Million Stock Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Gradient Investments LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,445 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,275 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $11,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Unison Advisors LLC grew its position in The Allstate by 0.5% in the first quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 17,894 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in The Allstate by 1.6% in the first quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,391 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in The Allstate by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,634 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC grew its position in The Allstate by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,029 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FCA Corp TX grew its position in The Allstate by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 22,475 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

The Allstate stock traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $124.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,016,847. The Allstate Co. has a 1-year low of $84.97 and a 1-year high of $124.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $116.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.90. The company has a market cap of $37.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $2.06. The Allstate had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business had revenue of $11.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 12.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a $0.81 dividend. This is a boost from The Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The Allstate’s payout ratio is 31.06%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of The Allstate from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $119.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The Allstate from $128.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.20.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

