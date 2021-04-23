Gradient Investments LLC Has $20.64 Million Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 196,987 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,238 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up about 0.7% of Gradient Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $20,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CVX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $1,787,982,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Chevron by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,122,688 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,614,912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158,022 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Chevron by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,874,091 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,171,665,000 after acquiring an additional 368,897 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,158,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $773,397,000 after acquiring an additional 93,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Chevron by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,727,794 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $652,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188,386 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $98.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Chevron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.68.

CVX stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $101.31. The stock had a trading volume of 217,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,904,823. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $65.16 and a 52 week high of $112.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.51, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.78.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The firm had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.30%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

