Gradient Investments LLC Has $72.32 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Gradient Investments LLC cut its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 20.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,908,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 478,390 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF makes up approximately 2.4% of Gradient Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Gradient Investments LLC owned approximately 0.69% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $72,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 40,802,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,403,203,000 after purchasing an additional 10,641,997 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 359.5% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 10,094,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,159,000 after purchasing an additional 7,897,647 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,009,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679,089 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,753,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,848,000 after buying an additional 1,165,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,724,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,482,000 after purchasing an additional 335,512 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPYV traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.02. The stock had a trading volume of 72,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,936,452. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $26.39 and a 1-year high of $39.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.81.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

