Gradient Investments LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 30.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 248,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,336 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Gradient Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Gradient Investments LLC owned 0.12% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $31,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 13.7% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 111,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,976,000 after acquiring an additional 13,422 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 105.8% during the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. InTrack Investment Management Inc lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 56.6% during the first quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 10,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after buying an additional 3,746 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 5,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $11,927,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $126.55. 40,290 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,803,548. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.32. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $120.25 and a 1 year high of $128.27.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

