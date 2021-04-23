Gradient Investments LLC Increases Stock Position in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 267.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,645 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $9,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moseley Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Equinix by 3.6% in the first quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC lifted its stake in Equinix by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 66 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in Equinix by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Equinix by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Altman Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 1,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Equinix from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Equinix in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Equinix from $942.00 to $936.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Equinix in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $820.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $827.89.

In other news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 59 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $723.64, for a total transaction of $42,694.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 1,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $687.38, for a total transaction of $1,222,161.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,294,752.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,836 shares of company stock worth $6,692,520. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:EQIX traded up $3.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $721.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 555,615. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $586.73 and a fifty-two week high of $839.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $671.22 and its 200-day moving average is $713.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $64.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.96). Equinix had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 7.58%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. Equinix’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 21.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th were issued a $2.87 dividend. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd. This is an increase from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.66. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is 50.33%.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

