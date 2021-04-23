Gradient Investments LLC Lowers Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Gradient Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,619,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 206,892 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 2.3% of Gradient Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Gradient Investments LLC owned 1.15% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $70,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPEM. CWH Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. CWH Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 12,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Single Point Partners LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Single Point Partners LLC now owns 24,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 148,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,272,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 38,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter.

SPEM stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.66. 25,837 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,594,640. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $29.45 and a 52-week high of $47.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.45.

Recommended Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.