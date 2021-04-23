Gradient Investments LLC Lowers Position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Gradient Investments LLC cut its holdings in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 11.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 159,764 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 20,602 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $11,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 68.7% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,085 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 2,885 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 10.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 260,931 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,617,000 after buying an additional 24,932 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,078 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the third quarter valued at about $176,000. 59.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BX traded up $4.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $86.98. The company had a trading volume of 152,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,848,900. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.57 and a 1-year high of $84.47. The stock has a market cap of $59.48 billion, a PE ratio of 81.42 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.24. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.7175 per share. This represents a $2.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. This is an increase from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 166.23%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.63.

In related news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 2,370,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $87,713,384.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About The Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

