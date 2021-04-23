Gradient Investments LLC Purchases 196,452 Shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GSST)

Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GSST) by 13,474.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 197,910 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 196,452 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC owned approximately 3.73% of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF worth $10,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF by 69.3% in the 4th quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 15,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 6,445 shares during the last quarter. Monticello Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,100,000. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,731,000. Finally, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. grew its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 38,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after buying an additional 14,774 shares during the last quarter.

GSST traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $50.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,432. Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.84 and a fifty-two week high of $52.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.76 and its 200 day moving average is $50.78.

