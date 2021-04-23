Gradient Investments LLC Raises Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 71.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,906 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,029 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $10,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LOW. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 208.0% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $200.95. 93,927 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,035,996. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.82 and a fifty-two week high of $208.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. The firm has a market cap of $144.12 billion, a PE ratio of 28.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.25.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 211.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. The firm had revenue of $20.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 41.96%.

In other news, Director David H. Batchelder acquired 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $159.48 per share, for a total transaction of $996,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LOW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $177.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Atlantic Securities upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Zelman & Associates restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.29.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

