Gradient Investments LLC Reduces Holdings in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD)

Gradient Investments LLC trimmed its stake in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD) by 45.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 935,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 777,296 shares during the period. Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Gradient Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Gradient Investments LLC owned about 4.67% of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF worth $32,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LVHD. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $131,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $151,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $209,000.

Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.15. 3 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,730. Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $25.18 and a 12-month high of $36.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.08.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.067 per share. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th.

