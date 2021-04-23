Gradient Investments LLC Sells 14,830 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Gradient Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 18.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,830 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC owned 0.08% of Avery Dennison worth $11,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Avery Dennison in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Knuff & Co LLC raised its position in Avery Dennison by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its position in Avery Dennison by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Shares of Avery Dennison stock traded up $2.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $202.41. 3,341 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 545,327. Avery Dennison Co. has a twelve month low of $98.84 and a twelve month high of $200.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $186.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.86.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.18. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 44.88% and a net margin of 7.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 6.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. This is a boost from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is presently 37.58%.

AVY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Avery Dennison from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. S&P Equity Research upgraded Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $149.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Argus upgraded Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.36.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY).

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.