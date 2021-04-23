Gradient Investments LLC Sells 245,928 Shares of VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MORT)

Gradient Investments LLC decreased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MORT) by 30.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 563,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 245,928 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC owned about 3.53% of VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF worth $10,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF by 94.4% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $177,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $197,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $262,000.

MORT traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,778. VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $19.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.81.

