Gradient Investments LLC Sells 3,593 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Gradient Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 88,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,593 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $11,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 102.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,952,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $983,784,000 after buying an additional 4,027,025 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 103.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,585,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $443,540,000 after buying an additional 1,823,569 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $239,058,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,931,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,951,000 after purchasing an additional 12,594 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,691,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,300,000 after purchasing an additional 100,999 shares during the period. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AJG stock traded up $1.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $137.63. The stock had a trading volume of 6,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 855,218. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a one year low of $73.66 and a one year high of $137.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $127.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.04. The company has a market capitalization of $26.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.70.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 16.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a boost from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.60%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AJG shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $114.00 to $124.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $123.00 to $129.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $138.00 price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.53.

In related news, Director David S. Johnson sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.02, for a total transaction of $52,088.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,694,750.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.11, for a total transaction of $50,797.76. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 35,603 shares in the company, valued at $4,347,482.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,191 shares of company stock worth $847,537 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

