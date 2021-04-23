Graft (GRFT) Price Up 64.1% Over Last 7 Days

Graft (CURRENCY:GRFT) traded up 94.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. Graft has a total market cap of $600,058.70 and $12,346.00 worth of Graft was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Graft has traded up 64.1% against the US dollar. One Graft coin can currently be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $347.34 or 0.00684419 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 52.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00005437 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001211 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0913 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 23% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000525 BTC.

MoneroV (XMV) traded up 37.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001046 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Graft Coin Profile

Graft (CRYPTO:GRFT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 24th, 2017. Graft’s total supply is 1,283,584,833 coins and its circulating supply is 591,481,833 coins. The official website for Graft is www.graft.network . Graft’s official message board is medium.com/@graftnetwork . Graft’s official Twitter account is @graftnetwork . The Reddit community for Graft is /r/Graft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A first global, open sourced, payment gateway blockchain network designed for Point-of-Sale. The Graft Blockchain is powered by the Graft token (GRF). The GRF token will enable purchasers to transact and operate services on the Graft platform when it is launched. GRF is required for participation in Graft network activities. About Graft ICO: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u0idMKBtsPk&t=49sProduct Review: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Os24I_y9bCE “

