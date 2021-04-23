Grand City Properties (OTCMKTS:GRNNF) Receives Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Grand City Properties (OTCMKTS:GRNNF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on GRNNF. Barclays upgraded Grand City Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Grand City Properties in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Grand City Properties in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Grand City Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of GRNNF remained flat at $$26.55 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 16 shares, compared to its average volume of 200. Grand City Properties has a 1-year low of $20.54 and a 1-year high of $26.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.69.

Grand City Properties SA engages in the residential real estate business in Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company invests in, manages, and rents real estate properties in North Rhine-Westphalia and Berlin; metropolitan regions of Dresden, Leipzig, and Halle; and the cities in the north of Germany, Bremen, Hamburg, and Hannover, as well as other urban centers, such as Nuremberg, Munch, Mannheim, Frankfurt, and London.

