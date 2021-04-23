Granite Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 16,788 Shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Granite Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 19.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,935 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,788 shares during the period. Granite Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $5,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 2,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 1,247,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,231,000 after acquiring an additional 148,004 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $294,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 251,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,742,000 after acquiring an additional 52,650 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 307,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,825,000 after acquiring an additional 19,823 shares during the period.

IGSB stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.79. 15,627 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,396,478. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.96. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $53.36 and a twelve month high of $55.30.

