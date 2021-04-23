Granite Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 62,402 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Granite Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 72.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 148,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,402 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $5,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock traded up $1.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.93. 894,674 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,608,859. The firm has a market cap of $181.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $20.76 and a 52-week high of $44.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.75.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.36. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. The company had revenue of $18.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.13%.

WFC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Raymond James raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.26.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Read More: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.