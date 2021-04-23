Granite Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Granite Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 60.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 234,255 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,393 shares during the quarter. Oracle accounts for about 2.8% of Granite Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Granite Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $16,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. KLCM Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Oracle by 1.1% during the first quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 277,027 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $19,439,000 after buying an additional 2,942 shares during the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 20.4% during the first quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 16,026 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,125,000 after buying an additional 2,712 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its stake in Oracle by 92.8% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 536,422 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $37,641,000 after buying an additional 258,189 shares during the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 1.3% during the first quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 33,529 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,353,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the first quarter worth about $6,751,000. 47.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ORCL traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $74.65. The stock had a trading volume of 352,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,960,777. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $50.86 and a 1-year high of $80.21.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 101.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 7th. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.99%.

In other Oracle news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total value of $3,353,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,013,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.42, for a total transaction of $67,283,460.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,778,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,134,080.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,808,000 shares of company stock worth $254,732,810. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ORCL. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “in-line” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $64.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Oracle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.36.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

