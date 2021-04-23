Granite Investment Advisors LLC Buys 478 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Granite Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 478 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stairway Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 296,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,137,000 after buying an additional 46,275 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 123.5% during the fourth quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 11,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,341,000 after acquiring an additional 6,599 shares during the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 194.2% during the first quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 30,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,737,000 after acquiring an additional 20,125 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 29,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,689,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM traded up $3.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $225.42. 1,305,683 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,650,385. The business’s fifty day moving average is $223.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.15. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $117.18 and a one year high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

