Granite Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 46,106 Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Granite Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 46,106 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,056,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWR. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Quanta Services by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 94,481 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,994,000 after buying an additional 6,805 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,651,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 191,094 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,721,000. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PWR traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $97.10. The company had a trading volume of 12,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,197,894. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.39 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.70 and a 1-year high of $96.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $88.67 and its 200-day moving average is $75.12.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.23. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 3.45%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 7.87%.

In other Quanta Services news, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 1,008 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.35, for a total transaction of $86,032.80. Also, CAO Jerry K. Lemon sold 5,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.09, for a total value of $492,599.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 158,930 shares of company stock worth $13,155,010 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $75.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.55.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

