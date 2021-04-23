Granite Investment Advisors LLC Has $5.98 Million Stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Granite Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 18.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,317 shares during the period. Granite Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Celanese were worth $5,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Celanese in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celanese during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Celanese by 264.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celanese during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celanese during the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Celanese from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Celanese from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Celanese from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Celanese in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Celanese currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.79.

In other news, Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total transaction of $100,162.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,299,864.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director John K. Wulff sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.82, for a total transaction of $922,920.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,910,598.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CE traded up $3.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $157.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 857,928. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.21. Celanese Co. has a 12 month low of $69.69 and a 12 month high of $159.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $150.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.72.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 31.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.54%.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

