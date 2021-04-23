Granite Investment Advisors LLC Has $9.08 Million Stock Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Granite Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 148,776 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 2,816 shares during the quarter. Southwest Airlines makes up 1.5% of Granite Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Granite Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $9,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LUV. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 8.4% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,086 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 7,695 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,015 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 3.6% in the first quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC now owns 5,948 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Legacy Inc. boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 2.5% in the first quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 8,780 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Shares of Southwest Airlines stock traded up $0.49 on Friday, reaching $61.56. 215,659 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,790,958. Southwest Airlines Co. has a one year low of $22.47 and a one year high of $64.75. The company has a market capitalization of $36.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.89, a PEG ratio of 139.97 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.95 and a 200 day moving average of $49.79.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.85) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 22.65% and a negative net margin of 12.94%. The business’s revenue was down 51.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. Analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John T. Montford sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total transaction of $30,925.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,381,234.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO De Ven Michael G. Van sold 32,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total value of $1,823,183.32. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 262,319 shares in the company, valued at $14,705,603.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,418 shares of company stock worth $3,225,340 over the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LUV shares. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Southwest Airlines from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Southwest Airlines from $47.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Southwest Airlines from $59.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Southwest Airlines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.24.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

See Also: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.