Granite Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Granite Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 31.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,639 shares during the period. Granite Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $4,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Canandaigua National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 1.3% in the first quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 4,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Diageo by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in Diageo by 1.0% during the first quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 6,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Diageo by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Diageo by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Diageo alerts:

Shares of NYSE DEO traded up $1.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $182.39. The stock had a trading volume of 12,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,749. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $169.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.46. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of $127.12 and a twelve month high of $183.73. The firm has a market cap of $106.69 billion, a PE ratio of 33.06, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.66.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $1.5348 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.45%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Diageo in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.33.

Diageo Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Further Reading: Economic Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.