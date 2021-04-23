Granite Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 578 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Granite Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $4,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norway Savings Bank raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 80 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. West Oak Capital LLC raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DE traded up $8.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $376.77. 48,804 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,782,485. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $370.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $297.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.09 billion, a PE ratio of 42.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $117.85 and a 52-week high of $392.42.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $1.70. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 13.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 41.43%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $331.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Deere & Company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.95.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

