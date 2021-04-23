Granite Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Granite Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,480,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Linde during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Knuff & Co LLC grew its holdings in Linde by 75.4% during the 4th quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Linde during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Linde during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Linde by 714.3% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 72.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Linde stock traded up $2.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $291.40. 22,163 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,870,783. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $172.76 and a 52-week high of $292.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $274.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $256.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.16. Linde had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 8.56%. The business had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.97 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Linde plc will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This is a boost from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Linde’s payout ratio is 57.77%.

LIN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Linde from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $281.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Linde presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.00.

In related news, insider Kelcey E. Hoyt sold 2,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.66, for a total transaction of $643,997.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,779 shares in the company, valued at $1,706,003.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

