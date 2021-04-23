Granite Investment Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Granite Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,830 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Granite Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $3,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Cummins by 9,761.8% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 214,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,667,000 after acquiring an additional 212,124 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Cummins by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,296,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,328,000 after purchasing an additional 70,193 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Cummins by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 15,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,484,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its stake in Cummins by 444.2% during the fourth quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 62,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,136,000 after purchasing an additional 50,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cummins by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,169,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,754,000 after purchasing an additional 163,318 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on CMI shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Argus upped their price target on Cummins from $246.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Cowen upped their price target on Cummins from $239.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cummins from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on Cummins in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Cummins has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $235.71.

In related news, insider Jill E. Cook sold 2,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.67, for a total value of $515,519.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,637,475.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Mark Andrew Smith sold 352 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.64, for a total value of $86,113.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,656,457.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 11,498 shares of company stock valued at $2,816,552 over the last ninety days. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CMI traded up $1.46 on Friday, reaching $262.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,108,851. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $263.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $239.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $38.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $143.32 and a fifty-two week high of $277.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $5.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 8.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.88%.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

