Granite Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Granite Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 689 shares during the period. Granite Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $5,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DOV. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Dover in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dover by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dover in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Dover in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dover during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Dover news, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 3,617 shares of Dover stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total transaction of $481,061.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,853,382. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DOV has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Dover from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Dover from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Dover from $147.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Dover from $159.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.91.

Dover stock traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $148.17. 7,840 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 755,070. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $137.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $21.32 billion, a PE ratio of 32.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30. Dover Co. has a one year low of $79.87 and a one year high of $149.40.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 26.73% and a net margin of 10.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Dover’s payout ratio is currently 33.39%.

Dover Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

