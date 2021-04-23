Granite Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Granite Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 19.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,824 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,239 shares during the period. Granite Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $4,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Applied Materials by 1.3% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,254 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management boosted its position in Applied Materials by 1.7% in the first quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 5,116 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Applied Materials by 2.2% in the first quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,974 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Applied Materials by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodstock Corp boosted its position in Applied Materials by 2.3% in the first quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 4,248 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT traded up $2.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $134.31. 348,871 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,641,400. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.61, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.00. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.22 and a 52-week high of $146.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $125.91 and its 200-day moving average is $97.06.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 21.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.10%.

AMAT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Applied Materials in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.08.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.95, for a total transaction of $1,979,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.95, for a total value of $7,047,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 170,184 shares of company stock valued at $23,752,510 over the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Read More: Resistance Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.