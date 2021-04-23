Granite Investment Advisors LLC Sells 24,535 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Granite Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 25.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,535 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $5,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth about $2,250,767,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 24,251,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,983,811,000 after buying an additional 4,112,158 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,569,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,846,174,000 after buying an additional 3,221,509 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,956,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,617,000 after buying an additional 139,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 13,542,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,769,000 after buying an additional 3,252,367 shares during the last quarter. 72.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.27.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.98. 379,259 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,744,771. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.25 and a 200 day moving average of $78.60. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.71 and a fifty-two week high of $87.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $12.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.65 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.10%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as and vaccine products.

