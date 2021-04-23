Granite Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,705 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Granite Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 161,137 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 2,705 shares during the quarter. Comcast makes up approximately 1.5% of Granite Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Granite Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $8,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cordant Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 4.9% during the first quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 4,017 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 4.8% during the first quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 4,224 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its stake in Comcast by 1.8% during the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 10,979 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group raised its stake in Comcast by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 28,306 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Marathon Capital Management raised its stake in Comcast by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 6,390 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMCSA traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.54. 402,290 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,395,932. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.82. The company has a market cap of $249.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.17 and a fifty-two week high of $58.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.79 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 31.95%.

In other Comcast news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $99,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,104.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CMCSA. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Raymond James raised shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Truist increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.71.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

