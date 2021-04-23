Granite Investment Advisors LLC Sells 3,246 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Granite Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 109,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,246 shares during the period. Sysco makes up 1.4% of Granite Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Granite Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $8,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Sysco in the first quarter worth $26,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Sysco in the first quarter worth $31,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Sysco from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Sysco from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sysco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.56.

Shares of Sysco stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $82.88. The company had a trading volume of 46,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,299,671. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $42.30 billion, a PE ratio of -1,186.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.17 and a fifty-two week high of $83.97.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $11.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 billion. Sysco had a positive return on equity of 39.64% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. Sysco’s revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 89.55%.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

