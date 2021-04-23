Granite Investment Advisors LLC Sells 904 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Granite Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,053 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 904 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies comprises about 1.3% of Granite Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Granite Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $7,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 5,977 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.3% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 17,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Meridian Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter worth $207,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 71.3% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 52,906 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $10,062,000 after acquiring an additional 22,029 shares during the period. Finally, Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.9% in the first quarter. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. now owns 10,835 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 76.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on LOW shares. Zelman & Associates reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $177.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup started coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.29.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, Director David H. Batchelder bought 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $159.48 per share, with a total value of $996,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LOW traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $201.16. 113,922 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,035,996. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $185.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.82 and a 52 week high of $208.98. The stock has a market cap of $144.27 billion, a PE ratio of 28.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 211.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. The company had revenue of $20.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 41.96%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

