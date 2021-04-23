Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) vs. iStar (NYSE:STAR) Critical Review

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) and iStar (NYSE:STAR) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Granite Point Mortgage Trust and iStar’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Granite Point Mortgage Trust $246.26 million 2.82 $70.21 million $1.32 9.55 iStar $479.50 million 2.85 $324.04 million $3.73 4.96

iStar has higher revenue and earnings than Granite Point Mortgage Trust. iStar is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Granite Point Mortgage Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a beta of 1.49, meaning that its stock price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, iStar has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Granite Point Mortgage Trust and iStar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Granite Point Mortgage Trust -18.85% 0.71% 0.15% iStar -13.11% -5.85% -1.34%

Dividends

Granite Point Mortgage Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.9%. iStar pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Granite Point Mortgage Trust pays out 75.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. iStar pays out 11.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and iStar has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Granite Point Mortgage Trust and iStar, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Granite Point Mortgage Trust 0 1 1 0 2.50 iStar 0 0 1 0 3.00

Granite Point Mortgage Trust currently has a consensus target price of $12.75, suggesting a potential upside of 1.11%. iStar has a consensus target price of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 35.06%. Given iStar’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe iStar is more favorable than Granite Point Mortgage Trust.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

74.2% of Granite Point Mortgage Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.8% of iStar shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of Granite Point Mortgage Trust shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.9% of iStar shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

iStar beats Granite Point Mortgage Trust on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Granite Point Mortgage Trust

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, its investment portfolio includes 103 commercial real estate loan investments. The company intends to qualify as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About iStar

iStar Inc. (NYSE: STAR) is focused on reinventing the ground lease sector, unlocking value for real estate owners throughout the country by providing modern, more efficient ground leases on all types of properties. As the founder, investment manager and largest shareholder of Safehold Inc. (NYSE: SAFE), the first publicly traded company to focus on modern ground leases, iStar is helping create a logical new approach to the way real estate is owned, and continues to use its historic strengths in finance and net lease to expand this unique platform. Recognized as a consistent innovator in the real estate markets, iStar specializes in identifying and scaling newly discovered opportunities and has completed more than $40 billion of transactions over the past two decades.

