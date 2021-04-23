Great Portland Estates Plc (LON:GPOR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Great Portland Estates Plc (LON:GPOR) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 677.67 ($8.85).

GPOR has been the subject of several research reports. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 700 ($9.15) price objective on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 700 ($9.15) target price on shares of Great Portland Estates in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

Shares of GPOR stock opened at GBX 688 ($8.99) on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 688.29 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 658.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.43. Great Portland Estates has a 12-month low of GBX 536.30 ($7.01) and a 12-month high of GBX 727.80 ($9.51). The company has a market capitalization of £1.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.78.

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning Â£2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

