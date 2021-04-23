Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Buys 3,385 Shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,899 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,385 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $1,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LVZ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. now owns 44,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,477,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC raised its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 26,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Resource Group raised its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 12,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period.

Shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF stock opened at $57.00 on Friday. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 52-week low of $52.43 and a 52-week high of $57.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.64.

