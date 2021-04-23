Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Cuts Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. reduced its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 24.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,225 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Heritage Way Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC now owns 20,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,239,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank grew its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 12,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,265,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 61,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the first quarter worth about $14,390,000.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

IJH opened at $269.37 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $261.97 and its 200-day moving average is $234.55. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a twelve month low of $148.98 and a twelve month high of $272.81.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.