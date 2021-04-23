Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,507 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,763 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IEFA. TIAA FSB grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 59,599,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,117,740,000 after buying an additional 4,129,410 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,916,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,070,573,000 after buying an additional 2,058,460 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,651,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,568,581,000 after buying an additional 4,121,408 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,481,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,812,000 after buying an additional 266,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,628,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,184 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IEFA stock opened at $74.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.96 and a 200 day moving average of $68.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84.

