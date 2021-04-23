Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Has $1.90 Million Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 30.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,311 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $1,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GSLC. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,499,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,588 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,319,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,659,000 after purchasing an additional 556,415 shares during the period. Monticello Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,078,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,821,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,709,000 after acquiring an additional 336,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arvest Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $18,305,000.

Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $82.60 on Friday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $56.13 and a 12 month high of $83.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $79.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.56.

