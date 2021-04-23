Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Has $2.18 Million Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 24.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $2,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 58.8% during the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:DIA opened at $338.12 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $329.97 and its 200-day moving average is $310.97. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $228.30 and a 52 week high of $342.43.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

