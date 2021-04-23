Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Increases Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,004 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 31.0% in the first quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the period. First Command Bank boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 6,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $272,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 306,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,240,000 after acquiring an additional 16,706 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $78.27 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.09. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $54.01 and a 12 month high of $79.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

