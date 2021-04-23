Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Increases Stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 319.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,966 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,327 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPEM. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 242,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,239,000 after acquiring an additional 49,583 shares in the last quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 116,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,921,000 after acquiring an additional 15,307 shares in the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 56,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after purchasing an additional 12,918 shares in the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 7,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 113,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,779,000 after acquiring an additional 6,293 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPEM opened at $44.23 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $29.45 and a 12-month high of $47.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.45.

