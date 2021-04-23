Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. cut its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 29.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,389 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $2,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at $1,463,293,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,094,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,042,017,000 after purchasing an additional 4,082,728 shares in the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at about $136,845,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at about $132,324,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at about $92,322,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Eli Lilly and currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.27.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 125,284 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total transaction of $26,270,801.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,422,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,154,584,820.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LLY opened at $187.05 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $174.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $129.21 and a 12 month high of $218.00. The company has a market cap of $179.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.40. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 166.45% and a net margin of 24.01%. The business had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

