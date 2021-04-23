Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 412 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. owned 0.10% of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF worth $1,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 6,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA XLG opened at $310.18 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $299.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $284.80. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 12-month low of $213.49 and a 12-month high of $315.39.

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

