Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Purchases 4,270 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 18.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,475 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,270 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 63.6% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 20,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 39,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period.

JPST stock opened at $50.75 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.78.

