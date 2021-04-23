Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Purchases New Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 32,320 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,857,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in shares of General Motors by 6.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 35,179 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new stake in General Motors in the fourth quarter worth $1,385,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in General Motors by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 30,476 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,269,000 after buying an additional 3,793 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in General Motors by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 124,117 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $5,168,000 after buying an additional 18,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,361 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

In other General Motors news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 1,303,027 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.97, for a total transaction of $75,536,475.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,922,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,469,527.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 30,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.83, for a total value of $1,729,390.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,649,551.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,571,239 shares of company stock valued at $91,396,320 over the last quarter. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Nomura upgraded General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet upgraded General Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley set a $80.00 target price on General Motors and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on General Motors from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.95.

Shares of GM opened at $56.66 on Friday. General Motors has a twelve month low of $20.12 and a twelve month high of $63.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.64 billion, a PE ratio of 25.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.34 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 2.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that General Motors will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

