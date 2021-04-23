Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Raises Stake in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) by 135.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 9,177 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Solar ETF were worth $1,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 67.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 564,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,963,000 after acquiring an additional 227,693 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Invesco Solar ETF by 101.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 282,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,020,000 after purchasing an additional 142,126 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $7,069,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $6,011,000. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $4,159,000.

Shares of Invesco Solar ETF stock opened at $88.10 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $88.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.63. Invesco Solar ETF has a 12 month low of $28.02 and a 12 month high of $125.98.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

