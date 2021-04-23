Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) by 21.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 8,020 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $1,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Pan American Silver during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in Pan American Silver during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,510,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 224.9% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. raised its stake in Pan American Silver by 159.3% during the 4th quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 1,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

PAAS stock opened at $33.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.41. Pan American Silver Corp. has a twelve month low of $20.35 and a twelve month high of $40.11. The firm has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.73, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.23.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.18. Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 4.51%. The business had revenue of $430.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.37 million. Research analysts expect that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is 21.79%.

Several research firms have weighed in on PAAS. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Pan American Silver and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Pan American Silver from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Pan American Silver in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Pan American Silver presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.68.

About Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties. It owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. The company operates through the following segments: Silver, Gold, and Other. Pan American Silver was founded by Ross J.

Recommended Story: Why are trading ranges significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.